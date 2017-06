× Attempted Homicide in Columbia County

BRIAR CREEK — Gunfire sent one man the hospital and another to jail in Columbia County.

State police say Devin Hampton fired at Jeffrey Mausteller after an argument at a home in Briar Creek around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Maustellar was hit with a buckshot but is expected to be okay.

Hampton faces attempted homicide and other related charges in Columbia County.