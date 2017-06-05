Williamsport vs Perkiomen Valley baseball

Posted 10:49 pm, June 5, 2017

Williamsport played Perkiomen Valley in the first round of the State 'AAAAAA' Baseball Playoffs.  Millionaires fell 2-0, but this young team will be even better next season.

