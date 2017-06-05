Wallenpaupack vs Upper Merion baseball

Wallenpaupack welcomed Upper Merion to Marywood University for round one of the State 'AAAAA' Baseball Playoffs. Buckhorns scored a pair of runs late, to pull off the 3-1 win.
