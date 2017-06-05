Two Facing Charges After Leading Police on Chase

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Two people are charged with leading police on a chase through Monroe County.

Police say Robert Connors, 24, and Anyssa Kravchenko, 19, both of Stroudsburg, took part in a drug deal Friday in Stroud Township.

When officers tried to stop their vehicle, the pair sped off.

Investigators say Connors smashed through a gate in the Penn Estates community and circled through the community trying to lose police. He eventually crashed in a wooded area and ran off before getting trapped in a fenced in backyard.

Police say Connors and Kravchenko admitted being high on heroin and meth, and Connors said he ran because they were both wanted on warrants.

Connors and Kravchenko are locked up in Monroe County on drug charges and fleeing charges.

