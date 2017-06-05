Turkey Hill in Luzerne County Robbed for Third Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- A Turkey Hill store in Luzerne County has been robbed again for the third time in about two weeks.

The latest holdup at the mini mart on Airport Road near West Hazleton happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The thief got away with about $250.

The store was robbed on May 31 and on May 22.

Police believe the thief from the second and third robberies is the same person.

No one was hurt in the latest robbery.