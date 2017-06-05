Tractor Trailer Driver Faces Charges for Deadly 2015 Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO -- A tractor trailer driver faces homicide by vehicle and other charges more than two years after a deadly collision with a tour bus in the Poconos.

Franklin Wyatt, from Oklahoma, faces a slew of charges in Monroe County.

His big rig was heading south on Interstate 380 on June 3, 2015 when it crossed the median near the Mount Pocono exit. It clipped another tractor trailer then hit the bus head-on in the northbound lanes.

The bus driver and two tourists from Italy died in the wreck.

The tour bus was heading to Niagara Falls.

A criminal complaint was filed against Wyatt on Friday, charging him with three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of involuntary manslaughter, eight counts of aggravated assault, 17 counts of reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.

Authorities in Monroe County have not yet arraigned Wyatt.