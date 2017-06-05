× Strawberry Season Comes Early in Lycoming County

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Strawberry picking season only lasts about two or three weeks, but in that time, people make the most out of it. Newswatch 16 found quite a crowd at Tom Styer Farm and Market near Muncy.

“We spend a lot of time picking berries,” said Shirley Person of Muncy. “We pick for each other and do different things with them.”

Some farmers in central Pennsylvania thought strawberry season could be pushed back because of the wet weather but Tom Styer says it turned out to be the opposite. His berries came a week early.

“Running real nice right now, enough rain so they’ve got the size to them, and a good flavor to them,” Styer said. “Cold weather doesn’t ripen berries very fast, but they’re coming really fast. There’s lots of berries down there now.”

If the berries are there, people will come. Strawberry picking is a tradition for the Robson Family of Montoursville.

“Since we were this guy’s age, we’ve been coming to Styer’s farm picking strawberries. We come back and do pumpkins. We spent the afternoon picking strawberries and we’ll probably go home and have dessert tonight,” said A.J. Robson.

The fields are muddy but people don’t mind.

Samantha Berger of Hughesville will make jelly with her berries.

“I think I have about 25 quarts,” she said.

And everyone says the best part about picking strawberries is eating them.

Strawberry prices vary depending on location. At Tom Styer’s Farm and Market, they are $2 a quart.