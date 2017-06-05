× Police Investigate Baby’s Death

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN— A 5-month-old baby died while in the care of a babysitter, according to police in Schuylkill County.

Officers with the Schuylkill Haven Police Department said the 5-month-old baby was being watched by a family friend when the infant died Friday morning.

At this point, officers are not saying if they consider the baby’s death suspicious, only that it is under investigation.

Police and emergency crews were called to a home on the 300 block of St. John Street in Schuylkill Haven for an unresponsive child.

Officers said there were other kids at the home at the time, although an exact number is not being released.

No charges have been filed at this point. Officers are not giving out the names of the people involved in this incident.

Police said there is an autopsy being done, they are waiting to hear back on its results.