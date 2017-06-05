× Pocono Summer Camps Filling Up

EAST STROUDSBURG — In just a few weeks, parks in the Poconos will be filled with children enjoying the great outdoors for the summer.

Monroe County is a popular spot for summer camps.

Plenty of parents stopped at the Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission in East Stroudsburg to register early.

“I’ve heard this camp is good for the kids. It’s good for socialization,” said Christine Schomberg of Stroudsburg.

Officials with the commission say hundreds of children will register for their summer day camp.

The eight-week program kicks off in the middle of the month and there are still plenty of spots available.

“They will be in the outdoors; They will learn some things about nature,” said SROSR executive director Sherry Acevedo. “We also have sports activities and arts and crafts activities that they work on.”

Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg is one of four locations that will be filled with hundreds of campers this summer. While many of them will do outdoor activities like basketball and soccer, some others will learn important life skills.

The commission is offering a program called leaders in training. Campers will learn how to write resumes and go through mock interviews.

Christine Schomberg from Stroudsburg signed her daughter up for the program.

“Oh, it’s so great. We are so fortunate to have this beautiful camp here available to the kids and the community.”

Another place getting ready for summer campers is Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center near Stroudsburg.

Directors say they offer three different camps throughout the summer, some are already half full.

“There’s lots of really cool things going on here. And, of course, we have our family programs. Anyone can come here to our property and hike around, we’ve got trails here,” said Karen Boyle, Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center.