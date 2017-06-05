Park Ranger Rescued After Falling Down Embankment

Posted 5:42 pm, June 5, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A park ranger from Steamtown National Historic Site had to be rescued after falling down an embankment in Scranton.

Crews were called to an area near the Lackawanna River, just under the Lackawanna Avenue Bridge around noon Monday.

Officials tell us the ranger was collecting samples and setting up for a Boy Scout event when he slipped and fell 25 feet down a hill.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

It took about 15 firefighters just over an hour to rescue the ranger because of the location.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s