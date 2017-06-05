Park Ranger Rescued After Falling Down Embankment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A park ranger from Steamtown National Historic Site had to be rescued after falling down an embankment in Scranton.

Crews were called to an area near the Lackawanna River, just under the Lackawanna Avenue Bridge around noon Monday.

Officials tell us the ranger was collecting samples and setting up for a Boy Scout event when he slipped and fell 25 feet down a hill.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

It took about 15 firefighters just over an hour to rescue the ranger because of the location.