Opening Statements Complete in Prison Murder Trial

SCRANTON — Opening statements have wrapped up in the Jessie Con-ui murder trial in federal court in Scranton.

Con-ui is the prison inmate accused of stabbing a correctional officer to death four years ago in Wayne County.

The brutality of the crime was the focus of the prosecution’s opening statement Monday morning at the federal building in downtown Scranton.

Prosecutors told the jury that Jessie Con-ui’s attack on Correctional Officer Eric Williams of Nanticoke lasted 11 minutes.

Con-ui had two sharpened metal weapons.

Williams was stabbed more than 200 times, plus he was kicked in the

After the attack, Con-ui told authorities the attack was over a “disrespect issue.”

Jessie Con-ui was at the federal prison in Wayne County in February of 2013 doing a life sentence after admitting to a homicide in Arizona. 10

Prosecutors say there is video of the attack behind the walls of USP Canaan, leading a defense attorney to say in his opening statement that, “Jessie is guilty beyond all doubt.”

It appears the focus of the defense is to avoid the death penalty sought by the prosecution.

Jury selection for this trial began in April.