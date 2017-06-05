‘Multiple Fatality’ Shooting Reported at Orlando Business

Posted 10:04 am, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03AM, June 5, 2017

ORLANDO, Fl. — Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV. Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

