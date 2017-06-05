Mifflinburg vs Pine Grove Area softball

Posted 10:51 pm, June 5, 2017

Mifflinburg played Pine Grove Area in the first round of the State 'AAA' Softball Playoffs.  Behind the pitching and hitting of Liv Lehman the Lady Cardinals came back to win 5-3.

