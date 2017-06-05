Loyalsock took on Lakeland in the first round of the State 'AAA' Baseball Playoffs. Sock blanks the Chiefs 5-0.
Loyalsock vs Lakeland baseball
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore HS baseball
-
Riverside vs Lakeland baseball
-
Holy Redeemer Baseball Uses Late Rally to Take Title Over Lakeland
-
Loyalock vs Mt. Carmel Area baseball
-
Loyalsock Game Farm Pheasant Delivery
-
-
Teacher of the Year Finalist from Lycoming County
-
No Police Force, No Police Bills
-
Armed Robbery in Lycoming County
-
Holy Redeemer vs Tamaqua baseball
-
Ryan’s Quick Road To Recovery Helped Him Play Baseball Again
-
-
Wallenpaupack vs Upper Merion baseball
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
Wallenpaupack Baseball Team With Solid Senior Class