Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A former township manager in Luzerne County was sentenced Monday morning for stealing money from the township.

Richard Zika pleaded guilty in April to stealing $160,000 from Newport Township while he was a township manager between 2008 and 2016.

Zika was sentenced to 24 months house arrest and is paying back the money.

So far, he still owes the Newport Township about $45,000.