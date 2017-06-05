Hazleton Area handled Coatesville 7-1 in the first round of the HS 'AAAAAA' State Softball playoffs.
Hazleton Area vs Coatesville softball
-
Hazleton Area vs Williamsport softball
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
New Indoor Sports Complex Opens in Hazleton
-
Tunkhannock vs Wyoming Area softball
-
Abington Heights versus Pittston Area softball
-
-
Tamaqua Knocks Out Minersville in Schuylkill Softball Semifinals
-
Pine Grove Softball Rolls Marian Catholic to Reach Schuylkill League Finals
-
Scranton vs Hazleton Area
-
Friendly Competition for Life Skills Students
-
Downtown Shenandoah Working Toward a Makeover
-
-
Multi-Vehicle Wrecks on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
-
Hazleton Area Athlete Awarded 2017 Brian Piccolo Award
-
New Law to Equip School Bus Drivers with EpiPens