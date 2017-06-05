Dancing Hughesville Police Officer at it Again

Posted 11:29 pm, June 5, 2017, by

HUGHESVILLE — Hughesville police posted video to the department’s Facebook page showing one officer busting a move.

Officer Drew Boyer was spotted doing the Cupid Shuffle at the Hughesville Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival.

Shortly after the video was posted, it already had more than 2,000 views.

This isn’t the first time Officer Boyer showed he can cut a rug.

The Hughesville Police Department also posted video of Officer Boyer dancing at last year’s carnival.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment