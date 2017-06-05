Dad Walks Daughter to First Day of Kindergarten, Last Day of High School

ALVORD, Texas – As his daughter was preparing to graduate high school, a Texas father was going through old pictures and couldn’t help but get emotional over one picture.

Jason Gayler of Alvord, Texas found a picture of him walking his daughter, Brittany, to school on her first day of kindergarten at 5 years old. It gave him the idea to recreate the moment 13 years later.

Gayler walked his 18-year-old daughter to school on her last day as a senior at Alvord High School and recreated the picture.

“It was very bittersweet walking with him,” Brittany told Today. “It’s definitely a moment I’m going to remember forever. When I posted the tweet and going back and forth through the pictures, it just amazes me how fast it goes by. It feels like yesterday that we were taking that first picture.”

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

Brittany’s father, who’s now 38, told Buzzfeed that it was an “emotional day” and that he was “holding back tears” while walking with his daughter.

Jason said many people remarked that he hadn’t changed much over the 13 years between photos–with some asking if he was “Benjamin Button,” the Brad Pitt movie character who ages in reverse.

“My first reaction was, ‘Have you seen him in person?”’ Brittany joked on Today. “But I do have to be honest. When I went back and looked at the pictures, I did notice that he still looks young.”

Brittany plans play softball and continue her education at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.