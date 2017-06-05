Couple Accused in Child Sex Case Headed to Trial

FREELAND -- A district justice in Luzerne County ruled on Monday that there is enough evidence for a man to stand trial for sexually abusing a child, and his wife is in trouble for not doing anything about it.

Police say Clyde Solt of Freeland started abusing the girl five years ago.

Investigators said Christina Solt knew about it for at least a year and didn't do anything.

Clyde Solt is behind bars. Christina Solt is not.

