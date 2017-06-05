Bank Robbery in Scranton

Posted 10:24 am, June 5, 2017, by

SCRANTON –Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Scranton.

It happened before 10 a.m. Monday at the Citizens Savings Bank at the corner of Wyoming and Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton.

There is no word on suspects or how much money was taken.

Developing story, check back for updates.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • think positive

    No description of the robber to go on so that people can keep alert? Are we so afraid of sounding racist or judgemental that we can’t give an accurate description,..white…black…Hispanic…Indian….Chinese; short, tall, thin, obese…..etc.
    I guess we are living in a time where we’d rather sound ignorant than be honest, lest we be called a bigoted racist.

    Reply Report comment