Bank Robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON –Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Scranton.
It happened before 10 a.m. Monday at the Citizens Savings Bank at the corner of Wyoming and Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton.
There is no word on suspects or how much money was taken.
Developing story, check back for updates.
1 Comment
think positive
No description of the robber to go on so that people can keep alert? Are we so afraid of sounding racist or judgemental that we can’t give an accurate description,..white…black…Hispanic…Indian….Chinese; short, tall, thin, obese…..etc.
I guess we are living in a time where we’d rather sound ignorant than be honest, lest we be called a bigoted racist.