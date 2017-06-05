13 stunning photos of Disney’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’ at night

ORLANDO — “Pandora: The World of Avatar” officially opened to huge crowds last week at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Avatar-themed land’s feature attraction, Flight of Passage, is already being called one of the best rides at Walt Disney World. Now, we’re getting a better look at how the land transforms after the sun goes down.

“The land transforms and glows at night thanks to bioluminescent flora,” Disney said in its official press release.

While the land is not truly bioluminescent (glow in the dark is probably a more accurate description), the land will impress guests with its dreamlike feel after the sun goes down.