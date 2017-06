Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- A pickup track slammed into a home in Columbia County knocking a woman out of her bed and sending the driver to the hospital.

The crash happened along West Main Street in Bloomsburg just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck lost control, hit a utility pole and struck the home.

The woman inside the home wasn't hurt but is being helped by the Red Cross.

The driver, Keith Bostic of Bloomsburg, was taken to the hospital and charges are pending after the crash.