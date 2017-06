Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG -- Newswatch 16 caught up with the Neighbors Helping Neighbors community fair in Union County Sunday afternoon.

This year's theme is "Protect, Preserve, Play" — focusing on the environment and sustainability.

The fair at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg included local food vendors and live music.

The Lewisburg Community Garden held the event that featured an archaeological dig and more environmentally-friendly activities for all ages.