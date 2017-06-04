Tunkhannock Softball Peaking at the Right Time

The Tunkhannock softball team won the District 2 4A softball title and now head to states. They'll face Shikellamy on Monday. Steve Lloyd caught up with Tunkhannock head coach Bob Hegedty about the Tigers' winning streak.

