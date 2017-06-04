Police Investigating After One Person Shot in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Police were called to Passion Lounge on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre around 5:00 a.m. Sunday after gunfire erupted.

Passion Lounge`s owner told Newswatch 16 gunshots were heard outside the nightclub, and a car was seen leaving the scene.

One person was shot. There is no word how badly he or she was hurt or if they were taken to the hospital.

It's not the first time there's been a shooting at Passion Lounge.

Back in January of last year, Wilkes-Barre's mayor told Newswatch 16 he was considering closing down the lounge under the nuisance bar law.

After the latest violence, residents say they are on edge.

"Yeah it's very scary because with all these places getting robbed like Turkey Hill and places getting robbed — it's a little scary," Rahiem Chapin, Wilkes-Barre, said.

Passion Lounge is scheduled to open tonight weather permitting.

Police have not released any information on victim or if they have any suspects.