One Person Dead After Fatal ATV Crash in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TWP. — Police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened near Minersville Saturday. Police say Martina Barnhart of Minersville died when the vehicle rolled on a dirt road and she was pinned under it. The coroner’s office responded to the wreck in Foster Township and Barnhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Patricia Socko of Pottsville was behind the wheel of the ATV around 9 p.m.

Socko was not hurt and neither were two other passengers.

Officers are still investigating the deadly wreck in Schuylkill County.

