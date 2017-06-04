One Person Dead After ATV Crash in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TWP. -- Police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Schuylkill County.
It happened near Minersville Saturday. Police say Martina Barnhart of Minersville died when the vehicle rolled on a dirt road and she was pinned under it. The coroner's office responded to the wreck in Foster Township and Barnhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, Patricia Socko of Pottsville was behind the wheel of the ATV around 9 p.m.
Socko was not hurt and neither were two other passengers.
Officers are still investigating the deadly wreck in Schuylkill County.
5 comments
Shocking
Four people on one ATV? What could possibly go wrong?
Carolyn
Maybe it was a 4 person atv
Anonymous
It was!!!
Melissa
Perhaps you should keep your snide and insensitive remarks to yourself unless you know all the details. ATV is a broad term used to describe a multitude of off-road vehicles, many of which are intended to carry multiple passengers.
FD1
You must not get out much. They now make off road vehicles that can hold up to 4 people. And god forbid people have fun. Accidents do happen. Before you make anymore snide comments this was someone’s Daughter, Sister, Mother, Wife and Grand Daughter. I am sure if the shoe was on the other foot you wouldn’t want people saying stupid things about your family.