BENTON -- Columbia County residents are still waiting for the power to come back on after a tree fell, bringing down wires and starting a fire.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in Benton.

At last check, more than 250 homes and businesses were in the dark after that tree came crashing down tearing down power lines and starting a vehicle fire.

No one hurt and there is no word when the power will be back on in Columbia County.