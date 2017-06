× Clinton County Woman Faces Bear after Crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A woman in Clinton County is recovering from a run in with a bear — first with her truck and then face to face!

Joanne Rachau was driving on Route 120 near Renovo Tuesday when she hit a bear.

When she got out of her pickup truck, the bear bit her foot!

The bear then took off. The driver was treated at the hospital in Clinton County.