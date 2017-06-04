Annual Charity Walk Aims to Help Teacher Fighting ALS in Sunbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- Folks decided to dust off their walking shoes to help a teacher and coach battling Lou Gehrig's disease in Northumberland County.

The second annual Miles for Macy Charity Walk happened Sunday at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.

The event is hosted for teacher and coach Macy Minnier, who was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Minnier was still teaching math at the beginning of this school year, but is now confined to a wheelchair and on a feeding tube.

"He made such an impact in my life, and I know many other high school students as well," Nicole Attinger, Sunbury, said.

The charity walk also featured vendors and a basketball tournament, and all proceeds will go to help the Minnier family.