Annual Charity Walk Aims to Help Teacher Fighting ALS in Sunbury

Posted 10:59 pm, June 4, 2017, by

SUNBURY -- Folks decided to dust off their walking shoes to help a teacher and coach battling Lou Gehrig's disease in Northumberland County.

The second annual Miles for Macy Charity Walk happened Sunday at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.

The event is hosted for teacher and coach Macy Minnier, who was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Minnier was still teaching math at the beginning of this school year, but is now confined to a wheelchair and on a feeding tube.

"He made such an impact in my life, and I know many other high school students as well," Nicole Attinger, Sunbury, said.

The charity walk also featured vendors and a basketball tournament, and all proceeds will go to help the Minnier family.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s