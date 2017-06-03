Man Charged After Holding First Responders At Gunpoint While They Assist His Father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- Sugarloaf Township Police say Charles Marcinko held an EMT at gunpoint inside his Tomhicken Road home early Friday morning in Sugarloaf Township near Hazleton.

Police say Valley Regional Fire and Rescue Company were responding to the home to take care of Charles Marcinko's 80-year old father.

That’s when Charles Marcinko came out of another room and pointed a handgun at the first responders.

When he lowered his weapon, the responders ran outside and called police.

When police arrived Charles Marcinko also threatened to kill anyone who came up the driveway.

Eventually police were able to enter the home and take Marcinko into custody without incident.

Police found high powered weapons, shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Those were taken for evidence.

Police tell Newswatch 16 that Charles Marcinko had been taken in for mental evaluations just a few months ago.

Marcinko has been charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.

He`s being held on $15,000 bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility