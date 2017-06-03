Luau for Life Steps off in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In Luzerne County another annual fundraiser stepped off — all to help fight cancer.

The Wyoming Valley Relay for Life got underway Saturday at 10 a.m. At the Kings’ College Betzler Fields, where teams took the first step of the 24 hour relay to help raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

“I recently lost my grandmother to esophagus and lung cancer. So I have a connection to this, and I really just feel like it’s an amazing thing to come out and support and make sure that we can beat cancer,” Autumn Bullek, Hanover Township, said.

This year’s theme was Luau for Life. The relay is open to the public and runs until Sunday.

