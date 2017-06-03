Home Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TWP -- A family is without a place to Saturday night following a fire at their home in Luzerne County.

The family had moved into the home three months ago.

Fire officials say that no one was home when the flames broke out along Memorial Highway near Harvey's Lake.

The family's dogs were rescued, but other pets inside the home died.

Firefighters had the flames under control within a few hours. A State Police Fire Marshal will investigate the cause, but firefighters do not believe it is suspicious.

