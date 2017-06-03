Hanks Yanks Visit Peckville for Youth Tournament

Posted 6:44 pm, June 3, 2017, by

Assembly of God Church in Peckville hosted a youth baseball tournament at Strawberry Fields, funded by MLB great Darryl Strawberry. Local teams had the chance to play against "Hanks Yanks," a traveling, youth baseball team named after Hank Steinbrenner, and yes, associated with the Bronx Bombers. Proceeds went to the local boys and girls club.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

