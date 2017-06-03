Going Over the Edge for Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some adventurous folks in the Electric City were driven to the edge of the Bank Towers Building in downtown Scranton.

They rappelled down 156 feet — that's 14 stories — to raise money for a charity.

The feat is the centerpiece of an annual event put on by NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania. Newswatch 16 spoke to one man seconds after he got his feet back on the ground.

"It felt like I was truly scaling down the side of the building, holding my legs out, letting go of the rope, waving to people, tugging on the rope, doing everything I could to remain cool, calm, and collected," Mike McGinley, Kingston, said.

Fifty people were scheduled to make the trip. The money will help repair the homes of senior citizens in Scranton.