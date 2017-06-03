Eating Around the World at Annual Festival

Posted 9:54 pm, June 3, 2017, by

WRIGHT TWP -- In one part of Luzerne County, some people have a passport to flavor from all around the globe!

Newswatch 16 caught up with folks at the Sixth Annual International Fest at St. Jude's Parish in Mountain Top.

Everything from tacos to tiramisu, bratwurst to blinis, — and it all goes to benefit the church.

It even featured a prize raffle where the winner has a big choice — a trip to Ireland, Italy or a cruise through Venice and Greece.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Mountain Top.

