Duryea at Dusk Kicks off for a Cure

DURYEA -- As the sun set on a beautiful Saturday evening, runners set out in Duryea for a 5K meant to help fight cancer.

It was the first Duryea at Dusk event. A festival was held all afternoon at Duryea Community Park and the race began at 7 p.m.

The event raises money for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, which helps provide awareness for cancer prevention services and support for individuals fighting the disease.

After the 5K Saturday night, there was a one mile fun walk through the downtown in Duryea.

