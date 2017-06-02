Tractor Trailer Crash Left Chocolaty Mess on Highway

Posted 4:41 am, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:36AM, June 2, 2017

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash left a chocolaty mess on the highway in Columbia County.

State police say one big rig clipped the back of another that was stopped on the side of Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg early Friday morning.

The parked truck skidded into a ditch and spilled its load of chocolate pudding.

One driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The other wasn’t badly hurt.

Interstate 80 east is open after a cleanup in Columbia County.

