Sentencing Day: Jail Time for Ex-Penn State Administrators

HARRISBURG -- Three former Penn State officials will spend some time behind bars for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley all went in front of a judge in Dauphin County Friday morning to learn their punishments.
Spanier was sentenced to four to 12 months with the first two months to be served in prison, the rest under house arrest.
Schultz was sentenced to six to 23 months, the first two months to be served in prison, the rest under house arrest.
Curley received a seven to 23 month sentence with the first three months to be served in prison, the remainder under house arrest.
Curley got the longest sentence because the judge said Curley made the worst mistake of all. The athletic building was his building to look after.
It all ties back to the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
A jury found Spanier guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of children in March. The jury also found him not guilty of another count of endangerment and conspiracy to endanger children.
Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of children in connection with the scandal. They both testified against Spanier during his trial in Dauphin County.
Prosecutors argued Spanier, Schultz, and Curley, were told about the abuse in 2001 but did not report it to police.
Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.
On Thursday, prosecutors filed a request for the judge to send Spanier to prison for not doing enough to protect children from Jerry Sandusky at Penn State. Prosecutors said an example should be set for his actions.
At one time, former Penn State University President Graham Spanier was the top official on campus, but as he walked out of the Dauphin County Courthouse Friday, he left knowing he will spend two months in prison.
Spanier said he was the victim of physical abuse himself. He told the judge, "I'm sorry to the men who were victimized by Jerry Sandusky. I deeply regret that I did not intervene more forcefully."
All three men spoke at the sentencing. Curley and Schultz were very emotional.
"I deeply regret my actions to jeopardize children," Curley said.
"It sickens me to think I might have played a part in children getting hurt," Schultz told the judge.
Curley is being treated for lung cancer.
The judge called the case a horrible mistake and brought up some other familiar names. The judge said if either Joe Paterno or former assistant football coach Mike McQueary would have called police, this could have ended differently.
