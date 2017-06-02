× Sentencing Day for Ex-Penn State Administrators

HARRISBURG — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley all went in front of a judge in Dauphin County Friday morning to learn their punishments.

It all ties back to the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

A jury found Spanier guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of children in March. The jury also found him not guilty of another count of endangerment and conspiracy to endanger children.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of children in connection with the scandal. They both testified against Spanier during his trial in Dauphin County.

Prosecutors argued Spanier, Schultz, and Curley, were told about the abuse in 2001 but did not report it to police.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a request for the judge to send Spanier to prison for not doing enough to protect children from Jerry Sandusky at Penn State. Prosecutors said an example should be set for his actions.

These three former PSU officials are back in court this morning for their sentencings. We will have more coming up later on @WNEP pic.twitter.com/CMaxXs7sq8 — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) June 2, 2017