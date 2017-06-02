Sentencing Day for Ex-Penn State Administrators

Posted 12:16 pm, June 2, 2017, by

HARRISBURG — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley all went in front of a judge in Dauphin County Friday morning to learn their punishments.

It all ties back to the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

A jury found Spanier guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of children in March. The jury also found him not guilty of another count of endangerment and conspiracy to endanger children.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of children in connection with the scandal. They both testified against Spanier during his trial in Dauphin County.

Prosecutors argued Spanier, Schultz, and Curley, were told about the abuse in 2001 but did not report it to police.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a request for the judge to send Spanier to prison for not doing enough to protect children from Jerry Sandusky at Penn State. Prosecutors said an example should be set for his actions.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment