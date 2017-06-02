Regal Cinemas Will Show These Kids’ Movies for $1 This Summer
RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.
“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value,” Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”
The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The start dates vary nationally based on school schedules. Click here for detailed information or see titles and schedules at participating theaters in our area below.
Regal Dickson City Stadium 14 & IMAX:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ice Age: Collision Course<
Week 2 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Week 3 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12
Monster Trucks
Penguins of Madagascar
Week 4 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19
Rio 2
The Boxtrolls
Week 5 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26
The Secret Life of Pets
Sing
Week 6 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2
Kubo and the Two Strings
Ratchet and Clank
Week 7 Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Adventures of Tintin
Week 8 Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16
Happy Feet Two
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
Week 9 Tue. Aug 22 to Wed. Aug 23
Storks
The Lego Batman Movie
Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall 12:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 6 to Wed. Jun 7
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ice Age: Collision Course
Week 2 Tue. Jun 13 to Wed. Jun 14
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Week 3 Tue. Jun 20 to Wed. Jun 21
Monster Trucks
Penguins of Madagascar
Week 4 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28
Rio 2
The Boxtrolls
Week 5 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5
The Secret Life of Pets
Sing
Week 6 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12
Kubo and the Two Strings
Ratchet and Clank
Week 7 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Adventures of Tintin
Week 8 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26
Happy Feet Two
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
Week 9 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2
Storks
The Lego Batman Movie
