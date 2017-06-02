× Regal Cinemas Will Show These Kids’ Movies for $1 This Summer

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.

“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value,” Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”

The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The start dates vary nationally based on school schedules. Click here for detailed information or see titles and schedules at participating theaters in our area below.

Regal Dickson City Stadium 14 & IMAX:

Week 1 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ice Age: Collision Course<

Week 2 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5

Trolls

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Week 3 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12

Monster Trucks

Penguins of Madagascar

Week 4 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19

Rio 2

The Boxtrolls

Week 5 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26

The Secret Life of Pets

Sing

Week 6 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2

Kubo and the Two Strings

Ratchet and Clank

Week 7 Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Adventures of Tintin

Week 8 Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16

Happy Feet Two

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

Week 9 Tue. Aug 22 to Wed. Aug 23

Storks

The Lego Batman Movie

