People Donated Blood in Memory of Late Business Owner in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- People in one community in Lackawanna County turned out to give blood -- all in memory of a well-known business owner who died in a wreck last summer on Interstate 81.

The American Red Cross hosted the blood drive at the Joe Terry Civic Center in Scott Township Friday afternoon in memory of David Duchnik, Jr. Duchnik's family owns Duchnik's Towing.

He was on Interstate 81 near Clarks Summit helping tow a car last summer when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

The Duchnik family wanted to host the blood drive because Dave himself was an organ donor.

"People have this idea where they think that if you donate, you go to the hospital and they don't try to save you. That's not true, that's not true at all," said Marisa Duchnik, David's wife. "I remember him just saying, 'what good is it going to be if I leave my organs in my body? I'm not using them anymore.' So, you can give blood and still live."

By being an organ donor, David Duchnik, Jr. helped save seven lives after his untimely death.