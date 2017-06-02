× One of Two Suspects in DJ’s Death Arraigned in Court

WILKES-BARRE — One of two people charged with the murder of a popular DJ in Wilkes-Barre was in court Friday morning.

David Nealy was arraigned for the shooting death of Michael Onley back in 2013.

Onley was shot to death outside a bar on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Nealy is accused of driving the getaway car.

Onley, known as DJ Mo, hosted a popular radio show on Wilkes University’s radio station.

Nealy is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. Bail was denied.

He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on June 16.