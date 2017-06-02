Mike Minor Inspires as Paralympic Snowboarder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Minor is a popular guy. I mean, look at all those medals. Not bad for a guy born without his right forearm. The Waymart-native is a paralympic snowboarder.

"It's always been a way that I could express myself in the best way possible," Minor said. "Just been me and the board and the mountain."

Minor is one of only ten members of team USA and he just swept the golds at the World Para Snowboard Championships in Calgary, Canada.

"I took a title that no one was able to do in their rookie season on the U.S. Team and I mean, there really isn't words to describe it," Minor said. "It's a race that determines that you're best in the world."

Baseball may not be Minor's major passion, but while he's home, it provides a much-needed platform that helps everybody.

"It's an honor in itself to be able to throw their first pitch (at the RailRiders game) and athlete to athlete, I understand the work that goes into this."

"Him being from northeast PA, for us to be able to harbor him towards a different demographic here at PNC Field, we're more than happy to host a local hometown hero," said B-Ray, the RailRiders' Director of Marketing and Promotions.

"It helps me expand and just spread the awareness," Minor said. "This is a brand new sport and honestly not even a lot of people know about it."

Which is why he's sharing his story and making his family proud.

"He's incredibly amazing and brings so much pride," Kim Minor, Mike's mother, said. "We're just happy to encourage others to follow their dreams."

No matter how big they get.

"The next goal is the Olympics in Korea," Minor said. "They're in nine months. So, I'm excited for next year and really putting in the work and hoping to see it all come together."