Man Charged with Assault After Alleged Groping Incidents

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre has been charged with assault after police say he groped two women and inappropriately touched another who is handicapped.

The alleged incidents happened at the Valley View Terrace Apartment Complex.

According to police, Derrick Berrian, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, groped, harassed, inappropriately touched, and offered money in exchange for sex to four women there.

Police say surveillance video “clearly shows” Berrian making indecent contact.

Officers in Wilkes-Barre said when they went to get Berrian, he answered the door naked.

