Inmate Accused of Setting Fire in Her Jail Cell

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County jail is charged with an arson inside her cell last week.

Danielle Housenick was in court Friday morning.

According to court paper, she admitted using a lighter she smuggled into her cell to set clothes and papers on fire on May 23.

Corrections officers used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Housenick is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, and criminal mischief.