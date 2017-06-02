In Your Neighborhood

Posted 9:17 am, June 2, 2017, by

Chicken BBQ by Friends of Quiet Valley Farm

The friends of Quiet Valley Farm sponsor a Chicken BBQ on Father’s Day weekend.  Come and enjoy the family picnic dinner Saturday, June 17 with two seating times at 4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm on Quiet Valley Road, south of Stroudsburg.  The meal features the chicken, a baked potato, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.  A vegetarian dinner is available.  Price is $12.

Father’s Day Car Show

Villa Capri Cruisers sponsor the Father’s Day Car Show in Scranton.  The Car Show is at Nay Aug Park on Sunday, June 18 starting at 8:30 in the morning.  Judging begins at noon for antique & classic cars, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles.  The event offers food, prizes, trophies & games.  Proceeds benefit children’s charities.  Pre-registered vehicles are $10, and day of show vehicles $15.

