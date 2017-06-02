Holy Redeemer vs Mid Valley

Holy Redeemer, who won a State Championship last season, met Mid Valley for the District Two 'AA' softball crown. Mid Valley avenged last season's 5-4 loss in the District Final, by beating the Lady Royals 6-4 in eight innings.
