Holy Redeemer vs Mid Valley

Posted 5:35 pm, June 2, 2017, by

Holy Redeemer, who won a State Championship last season, met Mid Valley for the District Two 'AA' softball crown.  Mid Valley avenged last season's 5-4 loss in the District Final, by beating the Lady Royals 6-4 in eight innings.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

