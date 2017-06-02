Fugitive Surrenders After Escaping Police Custody

SCRANTON — A man has turned himself in after escaping from police last week in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers, Gregory Perri was picked up on a misdemeanor warrant at his home in Carbondale last Friday. He was cuffed and complained of pain, so officers put on two sets of cuffs but loosened them, which is standard practice.

When officers took him out of the patrol car, he broke free.

Perri surrendered to police on Friday.

He is now charged with escape in Lackawanna County.

