Drug Investigation Leads to Child Porn Arrest in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- One man is behind bars Friday after police in Luzerne County were alerted to a property after a 9-1-1 hang up call.

Back in September of 2016, police in Sugarloaf Township were sent to a home in the township after a 9-1-1 hang up call. During the investigation of the call, officers found evidence of a potential marijuana grow operation.

According to police, while they served the search warrant for the potential grow operation, they discovered sexually explicit photos of minors.

On Friday, police arrested Albert Motel, 64, of Sugarloaf Township on multiple felony counts of child pornography, as well as various felony drug charges.

He was arraigned on $25,000 bail and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.